US Fed meeting: Check date, time, expectations and where to watch Jerome Powell's speech tonight

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve is set to announce the outcome of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, January 28, wherein the American central bank is widely projected to halt its rate-cutting cycle.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will review the country's economic indicators, like inflation dynamics and labour market conditions, ahead of its interest rate announcement. Following the meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will issue a statement and address the media in a press conference.

As the Federal Reserve’s first scheduled policy meeting of 2026, it will help shape expectations for rate decisions going forward.

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in the US? The two-day FOMC meeting is slated for January 27–28. The policy statement, meanwhile, is set to be released at 2 p.m. ET on January 28, followed by a press conference addressed by Powell.

Investors can watch Jerome Powell’s press conference address via the official live stream on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday — https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

US Fed meeting: When, where to watch in India? For investors in India, the decision will be announced at 12:30 a.m. IST, which is an hour later than the normal timing due to Daylight Saving Time in the US.

Those awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks after the FOMC policy decision can tune in at 1:00 a.m. IST on Thursday, according to the official schedule.

Indian investors can also track Powell's speech on the above given official website links.

What to expect from the upcoming US Fed January meeting? According to market experts, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged after concluding its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, even as media reports suggest the central bank is under atypical political pressure from the Trump administration to cut rates.

The FOMC has cut interest rates by 25 basis points in each of its past three meetings to prevent a cooling labour market from sliding into rising unemployment. The committee is now scheduled to meet this week to determine whether to reduce the federal funds rate further from its current range of 3.5%–3.75%.

Akshat Garg, Head - Research & Product at Choice Wealth, said that all signs point to the central bank hitting the pause button at this week's meeting, likely holding rates steady in the 3.50%–3.75% range.

He advised investors to think of this as a strategic "wait-and-see" moment rather than a change in direction. After aggressively cutting rates late last year, Chair Powell and his team need a moment to catch their breath and let those previous adjustments actually work their way through the plumbing of the economy, he said.

“A pause would align with the Fed’s data-dependent approach, allowing policymakers to evaluate whether recent disinflation is durable while monitoring signs of economic cooling. Inflation has eased from prior peaks but remains above the Fed’s 2% goal, reinforcing the need for caution against premature easing. Meanwhile, consumer spending remains steady, employment conditions are relatively tight, and financial markets have loosened modestly on expectations of future cuts,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Srivastava further explained that this stance also tempers overly aggressive market bets on near-term cuts, keeping financial conditions aligned with policy objectives.

“Ultimately, a status-quo decision would reaffirm the Fed’s commitment to prudent monetary stewardship, emphasising that future moves will be guided by economic evidence rather than short-term sentiment or external pressures,” she added.

Furthermore, Garg expects Powell to signal that while the cutting cycle isn't dead, the Fed is perfectly comfortable sitting on its hands until the economic picture clears up.