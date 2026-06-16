US Fed meeting in focus: Check date, time and where to watch Kevin Warsh's speech

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve will commence its two-day monetary policy meeting today, 16 June, during which policymakers will review the economic outlook and deliberate on the future path of interest rates.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which convenes eight times a year, evaluates crucial indicators including inflation, economic growth, and labour market conditions before deciding on the federal funds rate.

Advertisement

This will mark Kevin Warsh's first Federal Reserve policy meeting, wherein the US central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

The announcement will also come after the US and Iran have reached an initial deal to end their war, which could eventually cool inflation. However, it's unclear whether a permanent agreement can be reached.

In the previous meeting, the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged as policymakers weighed the effects of persistent inflation and prepared for an upcoming leadership change at the central bank. The rate-setting FOMC voted to maintain the federal funds rate within the 3.5%–3.75% range.

The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged throughout 2026 so far, after implementing a series of rate cuts in 2024 and 2025. Market participants are now watching closely for signals on whether the central bank will restart its easing cycle later this year.

Advertisement

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in the US? The dates for the US Fed meeting are 16-17 June. The policy statement will be released at 2 p.m. ET on 17 June, followed by a press conference addressed by Kevin Warsh.

Investors can watch US Fed chairman Kevin Warsh’s press conference address via the official live stream on the US Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday at this link — https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in India? For investors in India, the announcement is scheduled for 11:30 pm IST. Those looking to follow the remarks by Powell after the FOMC policy decision can tune in at 12:00 am IST on Wednesday, according to the official timetable.

Advertisement

Indian investors can also watch Warsh’s address via the official website links provided above.

US Fed meeting outcome expectations Market experts are anticipating the US Fed to keep the rates unchanged in the upcoming June meeting amid mixed signals.

“The labour market continues to be stable and is not showing meaningful signs of weakening. At the same time, both month-over-month and year-over-year inflation measures have moved higher. Given these mixed signals, the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at this week's FOMC meeting as policymakers remain in a wait-and-see mode,” said Nachiketa Sawrikar, Fund Manager at Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund.

Sawrikar further said that Warsh is likely to maintain broad policy continuity in the near term. Establishing credibility as the new Fed Chair will likely require maintaining a disciplined inflation-fighting stance while preserving policy flexibility.

Advertisement

“We expect him to emphasise that a rate cut remains possible later this year, provided inflation continues to moderate alongside lower energy prices. Markets are likely to view Warsh's first meeting positively, as it should reinforce continuity while preserving the possibility of future policy easing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, said, "It's hard to call any of this with certainty, so I wouldn't want to. The way it looks right now, a hold seems likely and the market's broadly leaning that way, but things can shift. To me, the more interesting question isn't the rate; it's the new Chair. Warsh has hinted he wants to pull back on how much the Fed signals ahead, so his first press conference could be telling, or it could leave us guessing."

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.