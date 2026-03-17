US Fed meeting in focus: Check date, time, expectations and where to watch Jerome Powell's speech

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve will begin its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Tuesday, March 17, with its policy decision due on Wednesday, March 18. This will mark the first meeting of the US central bank since the outbreak of the US-Iran war.

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The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will assess key economic indicators, including inflation trends and labour market conditions, before announcing its interest rate decision. After the meeting, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will release a statement and speak to the media during a press conference.

The Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate currently stands in the range of 3.5% to 3.75%. At its January meeting, the Fed opted to hold rates unchanged. Before that, it announced three consecutive rate cuts of 0.25% each in an effort to prevent the cooling job market from deteriorating into higher unemployment.

Also Read | The Fed keeps getting hit with new shocks in its yearslong inflation fight

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in the US? The dates for the US Fed meeting are March 17-18. While the Fed will meet later on March 17 to deliberate on the rate outcome, the policy statement will be released at 2 p.m. ET on March 18, followed by a press conference addressed by Powell.

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Investors can watch US Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference address via the official live stream on the US Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday at this link — https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

US Fed meeting: When, where to watch in India? For investors in India, the announcement will be made at 12:30 a.m. IST, an hour later than usual due to Daylight Saving Time in the US.

Investors tracking remarks from Powell following the FOMC policy decision can watch them at 1:00 a.m. IST on Wednesday, as per the official schedule.

Indian investors can also follow Powell’s speech through the official website links mentioned above.

US Fed meeting outcome expectations Market experts anticipate the US Fed is likely to keep the interest rate unchanged in the upcoming FOMC March 2026 meeting, as markets remain sensitive to oil prices amid the US-Iran war.

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Nachiketa Sawrikar, Fund Manager, Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund, said, “For 2026, the Federal Reserve has indicated that it expects only one or two rate cuts, most likely in the second half of the year, and those will be contingent on inflation moving closer to the 2% target and unemployment remaining below 5%.”

Sawrikar further added that so far this year, inflation has remained near the 3% level, while unemployment is holding steady at approximately 4.4%. In addition, markets have yet to fully absorb the potential inflationary impact of rising oil prices following the Iran conflict.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that expectations ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting remain finely balanced, with markets largely pricing in a “higher-for-longer” stance rather than immediate rate cuts as policymakers navigate a complex macroeconomic backdrop.

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“The central bank is expected to emphasise data dependency, signalling that any policy shift will hinge on clearer evidence of sustained disinflation. Balance sheet normalisation is likely to continue, though the pace may be revisited. Overall, the tone is expected to remain cautious and measured, with the Fed aiming to strike a delicate balance between anchoring inflation expectations and avoiding overtightening that could risk a sharper slowdown,” Srivastava added.

Indian stock market ahead of US Fed meeting The Indian stock market indices - Sensex and Nifty - remained volatile on Tuesday, March 17, oscillating between gains and losses.

According to Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking, the Indian equity markets are likely to remain cautious and range-bound ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy outcome, as investors await clarity on the future rate trajectory and commentary on inflation.

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Any indication of a prolonged higher interest rate environment or hawkish stance could weigh on global risk assets, including emerging markets like India, potentially triggering short-term volatility and FII outflows, he said.

Shah further noted that markets have largely priced in a “higher-for-longer” scenario, and unless there is a significant negative surprise, downside may remain limited. “A dovish tilt or hints of rate cuts later in the year could support risk sentiment and lead to a relief rally across global equities.”

On the technical outlook, Shah said, “The Nifty 50 continues to trade in a consolidation phase with a slight positive bias. Immediate support is placed around 23,200–23,300, followed by the crucial 23,000 level. On the upside, resistance is seen in the 23,700–23,800 zone, and a sustained breakout above this range could trigger a move towards the 24,000 levels.”

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Overall, he advised a stock-specific approach with disciplined risk management, while keeping a close watch on the Fed outcome and global market reaction for further directional cues.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.