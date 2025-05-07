US Fed meeting: Interest rates may stay unchanged; should you adjust your investment strategy?

US Fed meeting: Against the backdrop of global uncertainty due to the trade war, slowing growth, unstable inflation trends, and vocal criticism of Chair Jerome Powell by President Donald Trump, the US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy on May 7.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold the interest rates even though macroeconomic indicators are flashing warning signs.

The US GDP contracted at a 0.3 per cent annualised rate in the first quarter of 2025. US manufacturing contracted for a second straight month in April. The ISM's manufacturing PMI dropped to a five-month low of 48.7 in April from 49.0 in March.

However, the central bank may take comfort from the fact that inflation is easing and the job market looks healthy.

April payrolls jumped 1,77,000, while the Fed’s favoured inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, was unchanged in March after advancing 0.4 per cent in February. Year-on-year, PCE prices increased 2.3 per cent after rising 2.7 per cent in February.

US Fed to stay in 'wait and watch' mode Experts believe that the Federal Reserve will maintain benchmark rates as inflation remains above the central bank's 2 per cent target range.

"We expect the US Federal Reserve to maintain a pause on policy rates. This anticipated status quo is influenced by several factors: the potential inflationary feedback from recent US tariff hikes, persistent fiscal deficits, and a still-resilient labour market. While inflation has moderated and growth forecasts have softened, the Fed is likely to adopt a cautious stance—especially amid political pressures to ease rates," said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Group.

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global, said: "We expect the upcoming FOMC to keep policy rates unchanged amid elevated uncertainty, tariffs, rising inflation expectations and a deterioration in household and business sentiment, with Powell signalling no rush to cut rates."

Anil Rego, the founder and fund manager at Right Horizons PMS, also believes the US Federal Reserve will maintain its interest rate stance for the time being, reflecting persistent inflation concerns and a still-strong labour market, although uncertainties around trade policies, particularly Trump's tariffs, complicate the outlook.

Rego highlighted that rate cuts are expected only if the labour market weakens significantly or if inflation falls steadily toward the Fed's 2 per cent target. For now, the central bank is opting for caution, and markets anticipate the first rate cut in July, with more cuts possible in the second half of 2025 depending on economic developments.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

