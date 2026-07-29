US Fed Meeting LIVE: Hike or hold? Warsh keeps investors guessing ahead of Fed announcement

US Fed Meeting LIVE: The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, even as some investors are watching for a surprise rate hike.
The central bank has kept rates steady this year, hoping that tariff-related price increases and the impact of the Iran war will fade. But with inflation still above the Fed’s 2% target, pressure is growing to keep rates higher for longer to cool demand.
Much of the uncertainty stems from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s reluctance to give clear signals about where interest rates are headed. Time and again, he has reiterated that he wants to bring inflation down, but has not said whether he would support raising rates to achieve that.
The probability of a hike implied by federal funds futures reached 40% in the run-up to the meeting. As of Tuesday afternoon, investors saw about a 35% chance, a rare level of uncertainty on the eve of a Fed meeting.
A hike would bolster Warsh’s credibility, said Derek Tang, an economist at Monetary Policy Analytics. It would show he’s serious about his repeated pledge to restore price stability, he said. Leaving rates unchanged risks cementing an “all hat and no cattle” reputation, Tang said.
The Fed will release a post-meeting statement at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Washington, and Warsh is scheduled to hold his second post-meeting press conference 30 minutes later. He’s likely to face a range of questions on the economy and rates, as well as his plans for enacting broader changes at the central bank.
The Fed won’t release economic forecasts and rate projections at this meeting.
US stocks drifted higher ahead of earnings from two of the world’s biggest spenders on artificial intelligence and a US interest-rate decision where markets still see room for a hike.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Those for the Nasdaq 100 were flat after the latest selloff in chipmakers left the index on the brink of a technical correction. Treasuries stalled after three days of gains, with traders assigning about a 30% chance of a Federal Reserve rate increase. The dollar barely budged.
Gold fell to its lowest level in one week on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm dollar, while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision
Spot gold fell 1.2% to $4,026.49 per ounce by 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), after touching its lowest level since July 21 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for August delivery slid 0.9% to settle at $4,038.70.
Will the Fed surprise markets with a rate hike on Wednesday?
If the Fed holds rates, will investors expect higher rates for longer?
Once a vocal advocate for rate cuts, Former Fed Governor Stephen Miran now favours keeping rates unchanged over raising them.
In a CNBC interview, Miran said policymakers should consider the current spate of inflation as “transitory,” a view that got the Fed in trouble just a few years ago. However, he said this round is driven more by temporary effects from the Iran war, as evidenced by negative monthly inflation readings in June when oil prices fell.
“The Fed should stay on hold based on this, but also based on everything else that’s going on in the economy,” said Miran
The FOMC holds eight regularly scheduled meetings per year. Its most recent meeting took place July 28-29, 2026. The next one is scheduled for September 15-16.
Here's the Fed's full meeting schedule for 2026:
January 27-28
March 17-18*
April 28-29
June 16-17*
July 28-29
September 15-16*
October 27-28
December 8-9*
US Treasury yields broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, as Wall Street awaits the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and subsequent press conference with chair Kevin Warsh.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a key benchmark for government borrowing costs, climbed more than 1 basis point to 4.614%, a CNBC report cited
The 2-year Treasury note yield, which more closely tracks the Federal Reserve's short-term interest rate policy, was up by over 1 basis point to 4.291%.
The longer-dated 30-year Treasury bond yield was broadly flat at 5.1%
Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said interest rates should be higher, warning that inflation is not yet on a clear path toward the Fed’s 2% target.
“I currently believe modestly higher interest rates would better balance the outlook and risks” for the Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and full employment, Logan said, as reported by Bloomberg in remarks prepared for an event in Houston.
“If inflation is not heading all the way to 2% on its own, then at least some policy restriction is needed to help get it there,” she added.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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