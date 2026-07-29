FED Meeting Highlights: Fed holds rates steady at 3.5%-3.75%, Warsh says, ‘goal is to keep inflation manageable’

US Fed Meeting LIVE: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, a choice that may intensify questions about how U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh will deliver on his commitment to bring inflation back down to the 2% target.

The widely expected decision to leave the benchmark interest rate in the 3.50%-3.75% range drew dissents from three of the 12 members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee who "preferred" a quarter-percentage-point hike at this meeting.

Those same three, the presidents of the Fed's Cleveland, Dallas and Minneapolis regional banks, had also dissented at Jerome Powell's final meeting as central bank chief in late April, that time in favour of removing the implied promise of lower rates.

Most investors expected the Fed to hold rates steady, according to CME's FedWatch monitoring tool, but bets on a rate hike rose significantly in the days leading up to the meeting.

‘Key goal is to keep inflation at a manageable level,’ says Warsh

Later during the press conference, Warsh said that the Fed's key goal is to keep inflation at manageable levels.

“You’ve heard this before, but we will deliver price stability,” Warsh said.

Warsh said the Fed does not have soft targets for inflation. He said the one target they are working towards is the 2% annual rate deemed healthy for the economy.

“We have begun a new chapter, and we understand that the five-plus years of inflation above target cannot be cured in nine weeks, or by a single month of modest price decreases,” Warsh said. “This Fed will not waver. Our credibility rests on performing our duties and delivering on our responsibilities.”

Dow slides, S&P 500 falls as markets react to Fed decision

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell on Wednesday, in volatile afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve left rates unchanged.

The Dow traded 744 points lower, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite rose slightly.