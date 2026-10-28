US Fed Meeting LIVE: Expectations, time, where to watch Kevin Warsh's speech? How rate decision may impact gold, markets

US Fed Meeting LIVE: The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, October 28, as policymakers assess persistent inflationary pressures, rising oil prices and the approaching US midterm elections. The anticipated pause comes after the central bank raised interest rates in September for the first time in more than three years. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) unanimously approved a 25-basis-point increase at its previous meeting, bringing the target interest rate range to 3.75%-4.00%.
The Fed's policy announcement will be followed by interest rate decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan later this week, keeping global markets focused on the direction of monetary policy.
US Fed meeting date and time
The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting commenced on October 27, 2026, and is scheduled to end on October 28. The 12-member committee will announce its interest rate decision at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM ET).
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is expected to address the media shortly after the announcement. His press conference is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:00 AM IST (2:30 PM ET), giving Indian viewers an opportunity to follow the central bank's assessment of the economy and its policy outlook.
US Fed rate in focus
After maintaining an extended pause, the US central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points in September 2026. This was its first rate increase since 2023 and the first under Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.
Despite persistent inflation, supported by elevated energy and grocery prices, markets anticipate that policymakers will keep borrowing costs unchanged at Wednesday's meeting. The approaching US midterm elections, which are just six days away, have also contributed to expectations of a pause, as central banks generally avoid significant policy changes immediately before an election.
More rate hikes ahead?
However, the prospect of another rate increase has not disappeared. Economists believe the Fed could tighten monetary policy again in December if economic indicators continue to show stronger-than-expected conditions.
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in an 83% probability of a US interest rate hike in December. For this week's meeting, futures markets indicate a nearly 90% probability that the Fed will maintain its existing federal funds rate range of 3.75%-4.00%.
Meanwhile, September's inflation figures came in higher than expected, adding to the challenges facing the Federal Reserve as it considers its next policy move.
Impact on Indian Markets
The market is likely to remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision, with investors closely tracking the inflation outlook and signals on the future trajectory of interest rates. The expectation is that the Fed will keep rates unchanged in October, but the key focus will be on its commentary and the possibility of further tightening in December. Persistent inflation and elevated energy prices could limit the scope for monetary easing.
Check key updates from US Federal Reserve meeting here
Indian markets are likely to remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, with investors watching for signals on the future direction of US interest rates.
"For Indian equities, the direction of US bond yields and the dollar will be important transmission channels. A hawkish stance could keep global financial conditions tight, weigh on emerging-market flows and create near-term volatility in the Nifty. Conversely, a more balanced assessment of inflation and growth could support risk appetite. With the US midterm elections approaching, markets will also be sensitive to policy uncertainty and geopolitical developments. Investors should therefore focus less on the immediate rate decision and more on what it signals for the global cost of capital and liquidity over the coming months," said Thomas J Priju, Portfolio Manager, Karma Capital.
Although the Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, investors will look for clues in Kevin Warsh’s commentary on inflation and the possibility of another hike in December. With elevated oil prices and persistent inflation complicating the policy outlook, the central bank’s assessment of economic conditions will be crucial in determining its next move. The November 3 US midterm elections add to the uncertainty surrounding the decision.
Although markets expect the Fed to hold rates steady in October, the possibility of another increase in December remains on the table.
According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in an 83% probability of a rate hike in December. For Wednesday’s meeting, futures markets indicate a nearly 90% probability that the Fed will maintain its existing 3.75%-4.00% target range.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, October 28, as policymakers weigh persistent inflation, rising oil prices and the approaching US midterm elections.
The anticipated pause follows the central bank’s 25-basis-point rate hike in September, its first increase in more than three years. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) unanimously approved the move, taking the federal funds rate target range to 3.75%-4.00%.
Global markets will also track upcoming monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan later this week.
September's inflation figures came in higher than expected, adding to the challenges facing the Federal Reserve as it considers its next policy move. Despite the hotter-than-anticipated reading, markets expect the central bank to keep interest rates steady while assessing the persistence of price pressures.
Meanwhile, US consumer confidence improved unexpectedly in October, rising for the first time in four months, according to data released on Tuesday. The increase reflected more positive assessments of labour market conditions and the business environment.
The latest consumer confidence reading exceeded every forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists, offering another indicator for policymakers to consider as they weigh inflation risks against the broader economic outlook.
The Federal Reserve's two-day meeting commenced on October 27, 2026, and is scheduled to end on October 28. The 12-member committee will announce its interest rate decision at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM ET).
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is expected to address the media shortly after the announcement. His press conference is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:00 AM IST (2:30 PM ET), giving Indian viewers an opportunity to follow the central bank's assessment of the economy and its policy outlook.