US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Jerome Powell-led FOMC set to announce policy outcome; market predicts 25 bps rate cut

US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The United States' Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is set to announce the outcome of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. In the meeting outcome, the central bank will announce any potential change to the benchmark key interest rates for the US economy.

The US Fed's December policy outcome comes amid the conflicting trends in the US economy. The central bank is focused on creating a balance between its dual mandate of stabilising prices while catering to the country's labour market.

The US central bank now faces a challenge whether to cut the key interest rates further for a third consecutive time in 2025, or to keep them unchanged amid the uncertainty looming over the economy.

Although the Fed's committee cut the interest rate in October 2025, the panel also highlighted that it will keep assessing the incoming economic data to gauge the economic outlook for the country and to understand the interest rate trajectory.

Data collected from the US Bureau of Labor's November release shows that the unemployment rate in the US hit 4.4% in September 2025, while the country added 119,000 jobs despite the federal government shutdown during the time.

What happened in US Fed's October policy meet?

On 29 October 2025, the US Federal Reserve decided to cut the key interest rate for the economy by 25 basis points to the range of 3.75% to 4.00%, for the second time in the calendar year, amid the elevated inflation levels and the US government shutdown.

The US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also highlighted that the inflation in the US economy has picked up due to the rise in goods prices in the country. Powell attributed this rise in prices to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on the import of foreign goods.

On the December rate cut front, Powell said that the central bank cutting its key interest rates is not a ‘foregone conclusion’. However, this time the markets are already pricing in a rate cut on 10 December 2025.

“A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, far from it,” Powell said in his media address in October.

All eyes are now on the US Fed's FOMC and Chairman Jerome Powell, as the central bank will announce its policy outcome later today.

