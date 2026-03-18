US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: Fed Chair Jerome Powell to announce FOMC outcome today

US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: The United States Federal Reserve began its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on 17 March, with its policy decision due today, on 18 March. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to address the media after the meeting to announce the policy decision.
Market experts anticipate the US Fed is likely to keep the interest rate unchanged in the upcoming FOMC March 2026 meeting, as markets remain sensitive to oil prices amid the US-Iran war.
The FOMC is expected to will assess key economic indicators, including inflation trends and labour market conditions, before announcing its interest rate decision. Notably, this will mark the first meeting of the US central bank since the US-Iran war.
The US Fed's benchmark interest rate currently stands in the range of 3.5% to 3.75%. At its January meeting, the Fed opted to hold rates unchanged. Before that, it announced three consecutive rate cuts of 0.25% each in an effort to prevent the cooling job market from deteriorating into higher unemployment.
When is the US Fed meeting announcement?
The policy statement will be released at 2 pm ET on 18 March, followed by a press conference addressed by Powell (2.30 pm ET). For investors in India, this will be 11.30 pm IST and presser at 12 midnight IST.
Where can you watch the US Fed meet announcement?
Stay with Livemint for the latest news, developments and updates on the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting outcome.
Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist and Executive Director, Anand Rathi Group feels that when it comes to future Fed rate decisions, “the new Fed Chair may not just go by economic reasons. So, interest rates won't remain at a standstill for too long”.
He however, added that the interest rates would depend a bit on how temporary oil shock from the US-Iran war is. “If it gets majorly resolved during the first half of the year, then two rate cuts are possible this year. If it lingers for longer, then at least one. One to two is the base case—at least one, but more likely two,” said Hajra.
Hajra underscored that the US economy is doing better than expected both in terms of growth and inflation. A significant part of that is coming from productivity growth, and that productivity growth is, to a certain extent, AI-induced. “If you look at the capex plan for 2026, there is huge AI-related capex going to happen. My sense is that despite quite a few headwinds for the US economy, the US will be able to clock better-than-expected outcomes during 2026 in terms of growth,” he added.
Apart from the economics, another factor that will determine the interest rate trajectory in the US is the appointment of a new Fed Chairman after Jerome Powell's term ends on May 15.
US President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to be the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist for Emkay Global Financial Services also feels that rate cut odds for the year “are gone”.
“Even stagflation fears are lingering. If the US-Iran war stays protracted, a stagflation issue will be very real,” she added.
Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the FOMC to keep rates unchanged in the upcoming meeting.
"The ongoing geopolitical situation is expected to put upside pressure on inflation, which in turn will further reduce the scope for incremental rate cuts in the year ahead. Of course, much will depend on the longevity of the crisis and its lasting impact,” she stated.
The US-Iran war and concerns over its impact on the growth-inflation trajectory have clouded expectations of rate cuts, with many watchers expecting that the FOMC may keep rates unchanged not only in March but throughout the year.
If the US-Iran war drags on for more than two months and keeps crude oil prices above the $100-per-barrel mark, even an interest rate hike later this year cannot be ruled out.
The US Fed's rate decision today comes amid heightened uncertainty from the ongoing US-Iran conflict which began on 28 February.
The conflict has disrupted global oil supplies, raised oil prices and caused concern over persistent inflation above the Fed’s 2% target while also threatening economic growth. This has put the central bank in a difficult position as it balances inflation control with growth support.
Indian investors are focussed on the US Fed's interest rate decision due later today. Both stock market indices Sensex, Nifty 50 ended 0.8% each on 18 March, following gains in global markets as oil prices fell.
The Sensex ended 633 points or 0.83% higher at 76,704 while Nifty jumped 196 points or 0.83% to settle at 23,778. In intra-day deals, Sensex soared 858 points or 1.1% to day's high of 76,929.30 while Nifty 50 jumped 255 points to day's high of 23,836.
Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that expectations are finely balanced, with markets largely pricing in a “higher-for-longer” stance rather than immediate rate cuts as policymakers navigate a complex macroeconomic backdrop.
“The central bank is expected to emphasise data dependency, signalling that any policy shift will hinge on clearer evidence of sustained disinflation. Balance sheet normalisation is likely to continue, though the pace may be revisited. Overall, the tone is expected to remain cautious and measured, with the Fed aiming to strike a delicate balance between anchoring inflation expectations and avoiding overtightening that could risk a sharper slowdown,” she added.
The policy statement will be released at 2 pm ET on 18 March, followed by a press conference addressed by Powell at 2.30 pm ET.
For investors in India, this will be 11.30 am IST onwards (19 March), with the Powell presser at 12 midnight IST.
Nachiketa Sawrikar, Fund Manager at Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund feels that the US Fed has indicated that it will only implement one or two interest rate cuts in 2026, “most likely in the second half of the year”.
“And those will be contingent on inflation moving closer to the 2% target and unemployment remaining below 5%. So far, inflation has remained near the 3% level, while unemployment is holding steady at approximately 4.4%. In addition, markets have yet to fully absorb the potential inflationary impact of rising oil prices following the Iran conflict,” he added.
Market experts anticipate the US Fed is likely to keep the interest rate unchanged in the upcoming FOMC March 2026 meeting, as markets remain sensitive to oil prices amid the US-Iran war.
The FOMC is expected to will assess key economic indicators, including inflation trends and labour market conditions, before announcing its interest rate decision. Notably, this will mark the first meeting of the US central bank since the US-Iran war.
Good evening and welcome to Mint's LIVE coverage of the United States Federal Reserve policy meeting today. The US Fed will review the country's economic indicators, like inflation dynamics and labour market conditions.
And Chair Jerome Powell is set to announce the outcome of its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Stay with Livemint for the latest news, developments and updates on the same.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.