US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: Jerome Powell-led FOMC set to announce key interest rates; will there be a rate cut?

US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: The US Federal Reserve, led by chair Jerome Powell, is scheduled to announce the outcome of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, during which the central bank is broadly expected to keep the interest rate steady.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will consider various economic indicators, such as inflation trends and labour market conditions, before announcing interest rates. After the meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will make a statement and address the press conference.

When will the FOMC outcome be released?

For the first month of the year, the two-day FOMC meeting is planned for 27-28 January 2026. The policy statement will be issued at 2 p.m. ET on January 28.

Federal Reserve's December meeting outcome

In the last FOMC meeting, it was decided to cut its key benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

The Fed decided to cut the interest rate to 3.50%-3.75%, marking a 25-basis-point rate cut on 10 December 2025, amid elevated US inflation and a weakening job market.

