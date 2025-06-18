US Fed Meeting LIVE: US stocks trade higher ahead of Federal Reserve policy verdict amid Israel-Iran tensions

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to take the podium on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, as investors eye the US Fed's “dot plot,” a chart that holds the data on each Federal Reserve official's expectations for where interest rates will head in the future.
The central bank will announce the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, 18 June 2025. For Indian investors, the data will be released on the official channels at 11:30 p.m. (IST).
Experts and investors are widely expecting the US central bank to keep its key benchmark interest rates “unchanged” or on “hold” amid rising global uncertainties due to tensions over the Israel-Iran conflict.
The US Federal Reserve has kept its key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50% since its last easing move in December 2024 by a quarter percentage point (25 basis points). If the US Fed decided to keep the interest rates unchanged, then it would be the fourth straight policy outcome with lending rates on hold.
The core inflation for the US witnessed a moderate uptick as it rose 0.1 per cent from April levels, as per the Labor Department data. Yet, policymakers are clear that the Fed would make a move once the concerns over Trump tariffs are resolved.
US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: US stock market indices like the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 were trading higher after a positive open amid Israel-Iran conflict uncertainties prior to the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.30% higher at 42,336.40 points as of 10:12 a.m. (EDT), compared to 42,215.80 points at the previous close.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.44%, trading at 19,606.01 points, compared to 19,521.09 points at the previous US market close. The S&P 500 also gained 0.42 per cent, trading at 6,007.81 points, compared to 5,982.72 points at the previous close.
US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The US Federal Reserve's June 2025 police decision is likely to be influenced by a weakening labour market and above-target inflation rates.
This decision also comes amid the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, which have served as an element of uncertainty for other world economies as well as global market investors.
The US Fed will publish its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome at 11:30 p.m. (IST).
US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Brokerage firms and market investors expect the US central bank to keep lending rates unchanged, but they are looking forward to the Fed's future guidance amid ongoing geopolitical risks.
“Market participants now shift focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later today. While a status quo on rates is widely anticipated, the Fed’s forward guidance will be closely parsed for cues amid heightened geopolitical risk in the Middle East and recent U.S. tariff impositions,” said Bajaj Broking Research.
US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The US Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed that the unemployment rate for the month of May 2025 was at 4.2%, the rate was unchanged when compared to April 2025 levels.
However, on a year-on-year basis, the US unemployment rate witnessed a 20 basis point jump to 4.2% in May 2025, compared with 4% in May 2024.