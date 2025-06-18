US Fed Meeting LIVE: US stocks trade higher ahead of Federal Reserve policy verdict amid Israel-Iran tensions

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to take the podium on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, as investors eye the US Fed's “dot plot,” a chart that holds the data on each Federal Reserve official's expectations for where interest rates will head in the future.

The central bank will announce the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday, 18 June 2025. For Indian investors, the data will be released on the official channels at 11:30 p.m. (IST).

Experts and investors are widely expecting the US central bank to keep its key benchmark interest rates “unchanged” or on “hold” amid rising global uncertainties due to tensions over the Israel-Iran conflict.

The US Federal Reserve has kept its key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50% since its last easing move in December 2024 by a quarter percentage point (25 basis points). If the US Fed decided to keep the interest rates unchanged, then it would be the fourth straight policy outcome with lending rates on hold.

The core inflation for the US witnessed a moderate uptick as it rose 0.1 per cent from April levels, as per the Labor Department data. Yet, policymakers are clear that the Fed would make a move once the concerns over Trump tariffs are resolved.

