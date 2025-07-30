US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Jerome Powell-led FOMC set to announce key interest rates today; Here's what experts say

US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its key benchmark policy decision later today at 11:30 p.m. (IST). This decision will determine the current situation of interest rates in the US economy.
The FOMC will announce its decision for the key benchmark interest rates at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). In the last policy announcement, the FOMC decided to keep the key benchmark interest rates ‘unchanged’ at 4.25% to 4.5%.
“In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 per cent,” said the FOMC in its June policy outcome.
The US central bank held interest rates for the fourth consecutive time this year due to concerns about economic uncertainty in the United States. The FOMC projected a hawkish policy with a risk of higher inflation in the upcoming time period.
After the FOMC's announcement, in the press conference, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the elevated economic uncertainty in the US due to the effect of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
US Fed LIVE: After announcing 25% tariffs on India, US President Donald Trump has now taken to social media to ask US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut the key benchmark interest rates and let people buy or refinance their homes.
“2Q GDP JUST OUT: 3%, WAY BETTER THAN EXPECTED! “Too Late” MUST NOW LOWER THE RATE. No Inflation! Let people buy, and refinance, their homes!” said US President Donald Trump in his Truth Social post ahead of the US Fed's policy announcement.
US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: US Federal Reserve ChairmanJerome Powell, in the June 2025 policy meeting, cited that he and the Fed's FOMC are concerned about the country's economic uncertainty.
“The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated,” said the FOMC, citing as the reason behind holding the interest rates for the fourth time in June 2025.
US Fed LIVE: Mayank Mundhra, FRM—VP Risk & Head Research Abans Financial Services Ltd, expects the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to hold its key benchmark interest rates and said the focus will be on Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on changes in the central bank's economic projections.
“Inflation came in at 2.7%, still above the 2% target, with tariff-related uncertainty keeping price pressures elevated. At the same time, the labour market remains relatively strong, with the unemployment rate unexpectedly falling to 4.1%, reinforcing the Fed’s cautious approach,” said Mundhra.
Mundhra also highlighted Powell's earlier indication of two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2025, as the markets watch for any shift in the view with the next Fed dot plot.
“However, recent sluggishness in consumer spending and signs of cooling in wage growth may still leave room for a rate cut later this year, especially if tariff uncertainty reduces in the short term. Overall, volatility is likely to persist as markets adjust to the Fed’s policy trajectory, considering mixed inflation and labour signals,” said the analyst.
US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The US Federal Reserve's FOMC in its June 2025 policy announcement said that the benchmark interest rates are maintained and ‘unchanged’ amid the backdrop of elevated economic uncertainty in the US economy.
The US Fed decided to keep the interest rates unchanged at the range of 4.25% to 4.5%, according to the policy announcement.