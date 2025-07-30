US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Jerome Powell-led FOMC set to announce key interest rates today; Here's what experts say

US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will announce its key benchmark policy decision later today at 11:30 p.m. (IST). This decision will determine the current situation of interest rates in the US economy.

The FOMC will announce its decision for the key benchmark interest rates at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). In the last policy announcement, the FOMC decided to keep the key benchmark interest rates ‘unchanged’ at 4.25% to 4.5%.

“In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 per cent,” said the FOMC in its June policy outcome.

The US central bank held interest rates for the fourth consecutive time this year due to concerns about economic uncertainty in the United States. The FOMC projected a hawkish policy with a risk of higher inflation in the upcoming time period.

After the FOMC's announcement, in the press conference, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the elevated economic uncertainty in the US due to the effect of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

