US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Jerome Powell-led FOMC set to announce key interest rates as markets predict 25 bps rate cut

US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The Jerome Powell-led United States Federal Reserve (US Fed) is set to announce its latest outcome update on the benchmark key interest rate of the US economy after its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

The US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at 11:30 p.m. (IST) or 2 p.m. (EDT) will announce the outcome of the policy meeting and show the path forward for the interest rates in the US economy.

The October US Fed policy decision comes amid elevated consumer inflation in the country, where the CPI data rose to 3% in 12-month-ended on September 2025, compared to its earlier level of 2.9% in August 2025.

Experts anticipated that the US Fed is set to announce a further 25 basis point rate cut in today's policy outcome in efforts to support the growth of the US economy despite the ‘somewhat elevated’ inflation levels and the weakness in the labour market of the country.

What happened in September 2025 policy outcome?

In the US Fed's September policy outcome announced on 17 September 2025, the central bank decided to cut the key benchmark interest rate to the range of 4.00% to 4.25%, marking a 25 basis point rate cut.

“The committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4 to 4-1/4 per cent. In considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks,” the US Fed said in its September policy outcome announcement.

The September 2025 rate cut marked the first interest rate reduction since December 2024, and also the first one since US President Donald Trump made his White House comeback earlier this year.

The US Fed's rate cut in September also raised the market's expectations that the central bank will reduce its key lending rates further in 2025, despite the ‘somewhat elevated’ level of inflation in the American economy.

Where to watch Jerome Powell's speech?

Viewers around the world will be able to watch Jerome Powell's speech, which will be livestreamed on the official Federal Reserve website at (https://www.federalreserve.gov/).

People can tune in directly to the official YouTube Channel of the US Federal Reserve or follow the financial news flow and Mint's liveblog on the central bank's policy decision.

Follow all updates related to the US Fed's outcome at Mint.

Read all US stock market news here

Read other US Federal Reserve news here