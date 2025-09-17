US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Jerome Powell expected to cut rates by 25 bps amid labour market woes — all eyes on commentary

US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), led by Chairman Jerome Powell, is scheduled to announce a benchmark interest rate today, following its two-day meeting from September 16 to September 17.
The Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce the principal interest rates amid a significant decline in United States economic data, particularly within the labour market, thereby increasing forecasts that the central bank will decrease its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps.
After the last FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that the interest rates would remain unchanged at 4.25% to 4.5%. Notably, the Federal Reserve has held the interest rate steady for five consecutive meetings over the past nine months.
The rates have remained steady for some time now despite continued pressure from President Donald Trump, as the Fed adopted a wait-and-watch approach, while anticipating the impact of higher tariffs imposed on trading partners.
Catch all latest updates here on the US Fed meeting LIVE here.
US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Experts anticipate a 25 bps cut in interest rates in today's announcement.
According to Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance, “The Federal Reserve is once again in the spotlight, and this time the question is not whether it will cut rates, but by how much. A 25 basis point cut is almost certain, but some in the market are even whispering about a bigger 50 basis point move.”
He added, “That chatter has picked up because the U.S. economy is sending mixed signals: job growth slowed to just 22,000 in August, unemployment has edged up to 4.3%, yet inflation has cooled to around 2.9% - much lower than the peaks of the past two years. This combination gives the Fed more room to support growth without immediately stoking inflation.”
US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Investors and people across nations can watch Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's address on the official website and the Fed's YouTube channel.
Jerome Powell will start the press conference at 2:30 p.m. (EST). For Indians waiting for Powell's announcement, you can tune in to the official broadcast stream at 12:00 midnight (IST) after the FOMC releases the policy decision at 11:30 p.m. (IST).