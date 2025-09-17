US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: Jerome Powell expected to cut rates by 25 bps amid labour market woes — all eyes on commentary

US Fed Meeting 2025 LIVE: The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), led by Chairman Jerome Powell, is scheduled to announce a benchmark interest rate today, following its two-day meeting from September 16 to September 17.

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce the principal interest rates amid a significant decline in United States economic data, particularly within the labour market, thereby increasing forecasts that the central bank will decrease its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps.

After the last FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that the interest rates would remain unchanged at 4.25% to 4.5%. Notably, the Federal Reserve has held the interest rate steady for five consecutive meetings over the past nine months.

The rates have remained steady for some time now despite continued pressure from President Donald Trump, as the Fed adopted a wait-and-watch approach, while anticipating the impact of higher tariffs imposed on trading partners.

