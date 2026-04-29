US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: Will Powell & Co hold rates amid US-Iran war? Wall Street futures mixed ahead of decision

US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: The US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for the month of April, which started on 28 April, is set to conclude today. The FOMC will announce its decision on the rate trajectory later in the evening on 29 April.

Traders expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged, but will closely track Fed chair Jerome Powell's remarks amid the ongoing US-Iran war. This will likely be the final press conference for Powell as the head of the US central bank, whose term ends on 15 May ahead of the May policy meeting (17-18 May).

Kevin Warsh has been nominated by US President Donald Trump to succeed Powell.

What to expect from US Fed meeting outcome?

Analysts largely expect the US Federal Reserve to hold the rates in its April policy, with markets largely pricing in a prolonged higher-for-longer environment.

With no fresh economic projections or dot plot to guide markets, attention will shift to Chair Powell’s tone and the statement’s language. As of April 2026, the Federal Reserve has maintained the federal funds rate target range at 3.5%–3.75%. This rate has been held steady for a third consecutive meeting following cuts in late 2025.

The Fed has said it was monitoring risks tied to the conflict, and with tensions in the Middle East showing few signs of easing, investors are tracking the central bank's assessment of the same on the economy and inflation.

What time will Fed rate decision be announced?

The Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision today, 29 April, at 2:00 PM ET. This announcement will be followed by a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 PM ET.

For those looking to track the policy from India, the Fed rate decision will be out at 11.30 and policy remarks are set to be delivered at 12 am.

Track this space for LIVE updates on US Fed meeting 2026.