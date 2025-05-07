US Fed Meeting LIVE: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to announce policy decision today. Check interest rates, GDP

US Fed Meeting LIVE: The United States' Federal Reserve has kept its key benchmark interest rates “unchanged” since December 2024 amid global uncertainty caused by the raging trade war, a slowing economic growth in the nation, and unstable inflation trends.

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is poised to announce the results of the two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In India, the US Fed meeting results will be announced at 11:30 p.m. (IST).

In its March 2025 policy announcement, the US Fed kept the key benchmark lending rates unchanged at 4.25 to 4.50 per cent, projecting a two-quarter-percentage point rate cut by the end of this year.

Investors around the world are awaiting Powell's announcement on Wednesday, as they expect the Chairman to hold the key benchmark interest rates for the US economy. However, President Donald Trump earlier has repeatedly urged Powell to cut the interest rates to prevent an economic slowdown.

The United States' economic data shows that the GDP contracted at a 0.3 per cent annualised rate in the first quarter of 2025 amid trade war concerns between the United States and other world nations. Even though US GDP data took a hit, the payroll data for April 2025 showed that employment jumped 1,77,000, while the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index was unchanged in March after rising 0.4 per cent in February.

In the March policy meeting, Powell reiterated that he is not in any hurry to impose an interest rate cut on the US economy despite geopolitical concerns.

“The committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of the monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the goals,” said the FOMC in the March policy announcement.

