US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: What to expect from new Fed chief Kevin Warsh's first meet?

US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: The Federal Reserve is slated to announce the outcome of its two-day meeting later today, 17 June. The US central bank is expected to hold the federal funds target steady at a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, marking incoming Chair Kevin Warsh’s first.

The accompanying policy statement and updated economic projections are likely to signal heightened concerns over inflation risks stemming from the recent Iran conflict, even as crude oil prices have eased on hopes of a lasting peace deal.

Warsh, who has long been sceptical of providing forward guidance on monetary policy, is expected to steer the Fed toward a more neutral stance, leaving open the possibility of either rate cuts or hikes depending on incoming data.

Bloomberg Economics expects the new chair to forgo submitting his own interest-rate projection to the closely watched dot plot, a break from the practice followed by Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke.

The Fed will announce its rate decision, policy statement, and updated economic projections at 2 p.m. EDT, followed by Warsh's first press conference as Fed Chair.

Track this space for LIVE updates on US Federal Reserve June policy meet outcome.