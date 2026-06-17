US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: What to expect from new Fed chief Kevin Warsh's first meet?

US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: The Federal Reserve is slated to announce the outcome of its two-day meeting later today, 17 June. The US central bank is expected to hold the federal funds target steady at a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, marking incoming Chair Kevin Warsh’s first.
The accompanying policy statement and updated economic projections are likely to signal heightened concerns over inflation risks stemming from the recent Iran conflict, even as crude oil prices have eased on hopes of a lasting peace deal.
Warsh, who has long been sceptical of providing forward guidance on monetary policy, is expected to steer the Fed toward a more neutral stance, leaving open the possibility of either rate cuts or hikes depending on incoming data.
Bloomberg Economics expects the new chair to forgo submitting his own interest-rate projection to the closely watched dot plot, a break from the practice followed by Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke.
The Fed will announce its rate decision, policy statement, and updated economic projections at 2 p.m. EDT, followed by Warsh's first press conference as Fed Chair.
Track this space for LIVE updates on US Federal Reserve June policy meet outcome.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures edged higher ahead of the first interest rate decision under new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh. Dow E-minis were down 9 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 167.5 points, or 0.56%.
The US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will conclude today. The meeting began on June 16 with the policy outcome slated to be out later tonight.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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