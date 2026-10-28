US Fed meeting October 2026 today: Expectations, date and time, when & where to watch Kevin Warsh's speech

US Fed meeting October 2026 today: The US Federal Reserve October 2026 policy meeting is in focus on Wednesday, October 28, with global investors awaiting its interest-rate decision and guidance on the future course of monetary policy. While the central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, the tone of its policy statement and the subsequent press conference will be crucial in determining market direction.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which convenes eight times a year, is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, 29 October.

The FOMC will assess key economic data, including inflation, economic growth, and labor market conditions, before deciding on the federal funds rate.

US Fed meeting: Date, time and where to watch in the US The FOMC is holding its two-day policy meeting on October 27–28, 2026. The interest-rate decision is expected on Wednesday, 28 October, followed by a press conference from the Fed chair.

The Fed typically releases its policy statement at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), followed by the chair's press conference at 2:30 pm ET. Investors should check the official Federal Reserve calendar for the confirmed timings and any changes to the schedule.

US investors can follow the announcement and press conference through the Federal Reserve's official website, which publishes FOMC statements, meeting materials and press conference information

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in India For Indian investors, the Fed's policy decision is expected at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday, 28 October, assuming the standard 2:00 pm ET announcement time. The press conference would follow at 12:00 midnight IST on 29 October.

Investors can watch US Fed chairman Kevin Warsh’s press conference address via the official live stream on the US Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

What to expect from upcoming US Fed meeting October 2026? The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its October policy meeting, making its guidance on the future rate trajectory the key focus for investors. The central bank's assessment of inflation, economic growth and employment could influence expectations around subsequent policy decisions.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of HST Wealth, said the Fed's guidance would matter more to markets than the rate decision itself.

“The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates unchanged, making its guidance more important than the decision itself. A hawkish signal could lift yields and restrain emerging-market flows, while balanced guidance may allow the overnight improvement in global risk appetite to continue,” Radhakrishnan said.

A hawkish stance would indicate that the Fed intends to maintain a restrictive monetary policy for longer, potentially supporting US Treasury yields and the dollar. This could make emerging-market assets relatively less attractive to foreign investors. Conversely, a more balanced outlook could help sustain risk appetite across global equity markets.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the October 27–28 meeting would be a key event for global markets, with investors looking for signals on the future direction of interest rates.

According to Ponmudi, any hawkish shift in the Fed's tone could keep US Treasury yields elevated, strengthen the dollar and constrain foreign portfolio flows into emerging markets. A more measured policy outlook, on the other hand, could provide relief to risk assets.

He added that the near-term direction of Indian equities would also depend on geopolitical developments, crude oil price movements and global market cues. Volatility could persist as investors weigh these external risks against the possibility of a sustained improvement in risk appetite.