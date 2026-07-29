US Fed meeting outcome today: Here's date, time, expectations, where to watch Kevin Warsh's speech

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, July 28. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which convenes eight times a year, is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, July 29.

The FOMC will assess key economic data, including inflation, economic growth, and labor market conditions, before deciding on the federal funds rate.

The upcoming meeting will also be Kevin Warsh's second Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the US central bank widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

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At its previous policy meeting, the US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, with the FOMC deciding to maintain the federal funds rate within the 3.5%–3.75% target range.

The central bank has held rates steady throughout 2026 after implementing a series of rate cuts in 2024 and 2025. Market participants will closely watch the upcoming policy decision and commentary for signals on whether the Fed is likely to restart its monetary easing cycle later this year.

US Fed meeting: Date, time and where to watch in the US The US Federal Reserve's policy meeting is scheduled for July 28–29. The central bank will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET on July 29, after which Kevin Warsh will address the media in a press conference.

Investors can watch US Fed chairman Kevin Warsh’s press conference address via the official live stream on the US Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday at this link — https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in India For investors in India, the announcement is scheduled for 11:30 pm IST. Those looking to follow the remarks by Warsh after the FOMC policy decision can tune in at 12:00 am IST on Wednesday, 29 July, according to the official timetable.

Indian investors can also watch Warsh’s address via the official website links provided above.

What to expect from upcoming US Fed meeting July 2026? According to Nachiketa Sawrikar, Fund Manager at Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund, the Federal Reserve's mandate is to foster maximum employment while maintaining price stability, with inflation averaging around its 2% target.

Recent US economic data suggests that GDP growth remains robust and the labor market continues to be resilient. Entering the year, there were concerns that economic growth and employment could weaken, but the data so far has largely allayed those fears.

"We expect the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at this week's FOMC meeting while maintaining its wait-and-see approach.

We expect Chairman Kevin Warsh to deliver a strong message reaffirming the Fed's commitment to bringing inflation back toward its target, while emphasizing that future policy decisions will remain data dependent. If inflation proves more persistent than anticipated, the Fed is likely to keep the option of further policy tightening on the table," said Sawrikar.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said the US Federal Reserve is largely expected to leave the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% during its July 28-29 policy meeting, extending its pause as officials weigh persistent inflationary pressures against signs of slowing economic growth.

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She added that although recent data point to easing core inflation and a gradual softening in the labor market, inflation continues to remain above the Fed's 2% target. At the same time, higher energy prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions have reignited concerns about upward pressure on inflation.

“While the broader consensus points to the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged, markets have raised the odds of an unexpected 25-basis-point rate hike, making this one of the most closely watched Fed meetings in recent years. Investors will pay closer attention to the policy statement and Chair Kevin Warsh's press conference than the rate decision itself, looking for signals on whether policymakers continue to lean toward a tighter monetary policy stance,” she added.