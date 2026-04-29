US Fed meeting outcome today: Here's time, expectations, when & where to watch Jerome Powell's speech

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, April 28, during which officials will review the economic outlook and deliberate on the future path of interest rates.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which meets eight times a year, evaluates key indicators such as inflation, growth, and employment before deciding on the federal funds rate.

At its previous meeting on March 17–18, the committee kept rates unchanged, maintaining the federal funds rate in the 3.5% to 3.75% range.

Advertisement

So far in 2026, the Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady, following a phase of rate cuts in 2024 and 2025. Investors are now watching closely for signals on whether the central bank could restart rate cuts later this year.

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in the US? The US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting is scheduled for April 28–29. The policy statement will be issued at 2 p.m. ET on April 29, followed by a press conference led by Jerome Powell.

Investors can tune in to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference through the official live stream available on the US Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday at this link — https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

Advertisement

US Fed meeting: When, where to watch in India? For investors in India, the announcement is scheduled for 11:30 pm. Those looking to track Jerome Powell’s remarks after the Federal Open Market Committee policy decision can tune in at 12 am on Wednesday, according to the official schedule.

Investors can also watch Powell’s speech via the official website links provided above

US Fed meeting outcome expectations Market experts believe the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain status quo on interest rates amid uncertainty stemming from the ongoing US-Iran conflict. As a result, investors will closely track Jerome Powell’s tone and the wording of the policy statement for future cues.

“Expect the Fed to hold rates steady through mid-2026, deliver one reluctant 25bp cut in Q3 or Q4 from political exhaustion rather than economic conviction, with the new Fed chair's succession in May adding to policy uncertainty and risk aversion," said Sachin Neema, Co - Founder, Garud investments.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vedanta demerger: Last day to buy shares today for eligibility

Nachiketa Sawrikar, Fund Manager, Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund, believes that the upcoming FOMC decision marks the final policy statement under Chair Jerome Powell, and comes at a time when macro uncertainty has materially increased since the March meeting.

"While the underlying inflation backdrop could have justified a more hawkish stance, the Fed chose to remain measured given the early stages of the Iran conflict and the uncertainty around its economic implications.

Against this backdrop, we expect the upcoming Fed statement to shift more decisively hawkish, with a clear signal that rate cuts are unlikely in 2026 under current conditions," Sawrikar said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement