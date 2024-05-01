US Fed meeting outcome today: How will it impact the Indian stock market?
According to experts, a hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve can have a negative impact on the Indian markets.
All eyes are now on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which is scheduled for two days, from April 30 to May 1. Fed chair will be announcing the decision on interest rates—whether to decrease, increase, or maintain the current status quo—on May 1 at 2 p.m. ET.
