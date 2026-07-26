US Fed meeting to Q1 results FY27, US-Iran war: Top five triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market this week

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market remained volatile this week, with the benchmark indices extending their losses as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions dampened investor sentiment. Banking stocks were the biggest laggards after mixed Q1 FY27 earnings, while a risk-off mood and a weaker rupee further limited buying activity.

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Despite resilient domestic macroeconomic indicators and stock-specific opportunities emerging from the ongoing earnings season, elevated oil prices and global uncertainties outweighed these positives.

As a result, the Sensex dropped 2.68% to end at 76,059.77, while the Nifty declined 2.33% to close at 23,767.45. The broader market also remained under pressure, with the Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 1.29% and 2.18%, respectively.

Stock Market Outlook next week According to Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, investor attention in the week ahead is expected to remain firmly anchored on developments in the Middle East, with the escalating conflict between the US and Iran continuing to dominate global market sentiment. The sharp rise in crude oil prices has revived concerns over inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy, keeping investors in a defensive, risk-averse stance. Any further disruption to energy infrastructure or shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger renewed volatility across equities, currencies and bond markets.

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" The US Federal Reserve's policy meeting will be the defining macro event of the week. While markets overwhelmingly expect policymakers to leave interest rates unchanged, the recent surge in energy prices has prompted some investors to question whether inflation risks could remain elevated for longer.

Crude oil prices will remain the market's most closely watched macro indicator after WTI crude climbed above $90 a barrel and Brent briefly crossed the psychologically important $100-a-barrel mark.

Domestically, the first-quarter earnings season is set to gather further momentum, with several index heavyweights and sector leaders scheduled to report results. The consumer staples sector will be closely watched as Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Dabur announce quarterly earnings, providing investors with valuable insights into rural and urban consumption trends, pricing power and demand conditions," said Ponmudi.

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He further noted that market sentiment is expected to remain cautious, with geopolitical developments, energy prices, central bank communication and corporate earnings continuing to dictate the direction of global and domestic financial markets. Until there is greater clarity on these fronts, investors are likely to remain selective, favoring quality businesses with resilient earnings visibility while maintaining a measured approach toward risk.

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Top 5 triggers for the Indian stock market 1] US Fed meeting The US Federal Reserve's next FOMC meeting is slated for July 28–29, 2026, with its interest rate decision due on July 29. Markets largely anticipate the Fed will leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%.

However, elevated energy prices and a more hawkish stance under Chair Kevin Warsh have kept the possibility of an unexpected rate hike or a stricter policy outlook on investors' radar.

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“Investors will closely monitor the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where interest rate guidance and commentary on inflation will be critical for global markets,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

2] Q1 results FY27 The earnings season is all set to continue this week as major marquee companies like L&T, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Bharat Electronics (BHEL), Adani Enterprises, IRFC, ITC are scheduled to release their April-June quarter (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week.

“The ongoing Q1 FY27 earnings season and management commentary will continue to serve as the primary stock-specific catalysts,” Mishra added.

3] US-Iran war US President Donald Trump has reportedly put plans for broader military action against Iran on hold after advisers raised concerns over shrinking air defence missile stockpiles in the Middle East.

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According to The New York Times, military officials warned that an expanded offensive could significantly deplete Patriot interceptor inventories, potentially exposing US troops and regional allies to greater security risks. General Dan Caine reportedly noted that while large-scale operations were possible, they would place considerable pressure on the US' defensive capabilities.

4] Crude oil prices Crude oil prices fell more than 4% on Friday after reports suggested that China had stepped up efforts to revive stalled peace negotiations between the United States and Iran. Despite the sharp decline, both benchmark crude contracts remained on track to post strong weekly gains.

Oil prices had surged earlier in the week as tensions escalated following missile exchanges between the US and Iran. Concerns over supply disruptions intensified as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed significantly and Yemen's Houthi rebels launched attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

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Brent crude futures settled at $96.78 per barrel, down $3.91, or 3.88%, after closing above the $100 mark in the previous session for the first time since May. Even so, the benchmark was poised to end the week with a gain of nearly 10%.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures closed at $89.31 per barrel, down $2.88, or 3.12%, while remaining on course for a weekly advance of 8.27%.

5] FII flows Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained strong buyers in the Indian equity market on July 24, purchasing shares worth ₹5,453.55 crore on a net basis. In contrast, foreign institutional investors (FIIs/FPIs) continued to pare their holdings, recording net equity sales of ₹3,892.77 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

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DIIs bought equities worth ₹18,959.43 crore during the session, while selling shares valued at ₹13,505.88 crore, resulting in a net inflow of ₹5,453.55 crore.

On the other hand, FIIs purchased shares worth ₹11,123.86 crore but sold equities worth ₹15,016.63 crore, leading to a net outflow of ₹3,892.77 crore.

"During this month,so far, FPIs continued to be big sellers in markets like South Korea and Taiwan.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares

This weakening of the chip trade is positive for India. However, the spike in Brent crude following the escalation of the conflict in West Asia is becoming a concern since it will again impact India’s macros if the price spike lasts longer. If crude price declines and stabilises FPIs are likely to turn consistent buyers in India. Therefore, crude price is the data to watch.

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The rise in the US 10-year bond yield to 4.7% is largely negative for equities. This might slightly impact FPI flows to emerging markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.