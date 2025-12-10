US Fed meeting today: When, where to watch in US, India? What to expect from the upcoming announcement?

US Fed FOMC December meeting 2025: After holding two-day meeting, the United States Federal Reserve (US Fed), the US central bank is all set to announce its decision on the key benchmark interest rates for the US economy, on Wednesday, December 10.

Markets are focused on the Fed’s policy move, as changes in US interest rates often create ripple effects across major economies worldwide.

However, Federal Reserve officials are remain sharply divided, with some advocating for substantial rate cuts while others prefer to leave interest rates where they are.

“In the end, it’s a much closer call than what market pricing would suggest. The committee is clearly divided,” Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, was quoted as saying by Morningstar.

The government shutdown that concluded in November has made the Fed’s decision more challenging, as it temporarily stopped major statistical agencies from operating, delaying important inflation and jobs data until after the FOMC meeting.

US Fed meeting: When, where to watch in US The Federal Reserve will release its policy decision at 2 p.m. EDT in the U.S. Meanwhile, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. (EDT) to discuss the Fed’s policy decision and share the central bank’s outlook for the US economy.

Investors can watch Jerome Powell’s press conference address via the official live stream on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s website - https://www.federalreserve.gov/

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday - https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve

US Fed meeting: When, where to watch in India For investors tracking the announcement from India, the outcome will be declared at 12:30 a.m. IST — an hour later than the usual schedule because of Daylight Saving Time (DST) in the United States.

Investors looking forward to Jerome Powell’s speech following the FOMC policy announcement will be able to watch at 1 a.m. IST on Thursday, as per the official schedule.

What to expect from upcoming US Fed December meeting? At its upcoming 2025 meeting, the FOMC is widely expected to consider another rate cut, with the current federal funds rate standing between 3.75% and 4%.

The Fed has already lowered rates by 0.25% at each of the last two meetings to prevent a cooling job market from turning into a sharper rise in unemployment.

In October 2025, the US Federal Reserve’s FOMC cut the benchmark interest rate to 3.75%–4.00% range, a reduction of 25 basis points from its earlier level.

This October cut was the Fed’s second rate reduction in 2025, following the first one announced in September — the first easing step since December 2024.

In its October policy statement, the FOMC reiterated that it will continue monitoring economic data to assess the outlook and guide future rate decisions.

While markets are anticipating another rate cut, the Fed remains divided as it approaches its final policy meeting of the year, with several notable challenges still in play.

