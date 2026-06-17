US Fed meeting: Will Kevin Warsh announce a rate cut? Check date, time, preview and where to watch the speech

US Fed meeting: The US Federal Reserve is all set to announce its monetary policy decision on June 17, following the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, which began on June 16 under the leadership of its new chairman, Kevin Warsh.

The US Federal Reserve is largely expected to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting later today, as policymakers continue to grapple with stubborn inflationary pressures.

The Fed policy announcement also comes after US and Iran agreed to sign an initial agreement aimed at ending their conflict, a development that could help ease inflationary pressures over time. However, uncertainty remains over whether the two sides can secure a lasting settlement.

At its previous meeting, the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged as officials assessed the impact of stubborn inflation and looked ahead to an impending leadership transition at the central bank. The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to keep the federal funds rate in the 3.5%–3.75% target range.

US Fed meeting: When and where to watch in the US and India? The US Federal Reserve's policy meeting is scheduled for June 16–17. The policy decision will be announced at 2:00 p.m. ET on June 17, followed by a press conference led by Kevin Warsh.

Investors can watch US Fed chairman Kevin Warsh’s press conference address via the official live stream on the US Federal Reserve’s website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/.

His speech will also be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday at this link — https://www.youtube.com/federalreserve.

For Indian investors, the announcement will come at 11:30 PM IST. Those interested in watching Warsh’s comments following the FOMC policy decision can tune in at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday, as per the official schedule.

Investors in India can also access Warsh’s address through the official website links mentioned above.

Will US Fed announce a rate cut? Market experts expect the US Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at its upcoming June meeting, citing mixed economic signals.

“Risks remain if tensions in the Middle East continue and disrupt oil supplies. So we expect Fed to keep interest rates unchanged this week, with inflation above 4%, but policymakers are likely to remain cautious,” said Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Meanwhile, Nachiketa Sawrikar, Fund Manager at Artha Bharat Global Multiplier Fund, believes that Warsh is expected to ensure broad continuity in monetary policy in the near term. To build credibility as the new Federal Reserve Chair, he will likely adopt a firm stance on controlling inflation while retaining enough flexibility to respond to evolving economic conditions.

She noted that Warsh is likely to signal that interest rate cuts could still be considered later this year if inflation continues to ease, supported by softer energy prices.

According to her, markets are expected to react positively to his first policy meeting, as it would underscore policy continuity while keeping the door open for potential monetary easing in the future.