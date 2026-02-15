US Fed minutes to gold, silver rates, FII activity: Top five triggers that may dictate Indian stock market this week

Indian stock market: Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty - witnessed sharp declines on Friday, February 13, pressured by weak global cues and rising concerns over artificial intelligence and its potential impact on the global economy. The Sensex plunged 1,048 points, or 1.25%, to close at 82,626.76, while the Nifty 50 fell 336 points, or 1.30%, to settle at 25,471.10.

“Markets ended the week lower, with benchmark indices declining around 1% amid rising concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption and a sharp sell-off in technology stocks. The tone was initially positive; however, a steep decline in the final two sessions wiped out earlier gains and pushed the indices into negative territory. As a result, the benchmark indices — Nifty and Sensex — settled near their weekly lows at 25,471.10 and 82,626.76, respectively,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Advertisement

Stock Market Outlook next week According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, with tariff‑related concerns easing and the domestic earnings season drawing to a close on a mixed trend, market focus will hinge largely on global cues, including the US labour data and shifting expectations surrounding the US Fed’s policy path.

“The overall sentiment is likely to remain cautious as investors monitor global AI‑driven disruptions and geopolitical risks while improved valuations and constructive GDP forecasts may help sustain FII inflows. With IT and metals facing persistent structural and external headwinds, market leadership may rotate toward domestically oriented sectors such as banking, autos, and select consumption‑driven segments. However, broader indices are expected to remain range‑bound until clearer macroeconomic and policy signals emerge,” Nair added.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story)