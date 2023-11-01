US Fed outcome expected today: How will the decision impact Indian stock market?
The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, which is unlikely to have a significant impact on the domestic equity market.
With the US Federal Reserve expected to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, November 1, it's unlikely that the domestic equity market will experience significant reactions to this event.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started