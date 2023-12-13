US Fed meet outcome today: What will the market look for?
The US Fed is expected to maintain a status quo on interest rates. The market will focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary on growth and commentary.
The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain policy rates in the current 5.25-5.50 per cent range when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, December 13. Besides, the US central bank is expected to remain hawkish as inflation remains above its 2 per cent target.
