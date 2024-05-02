US Fed policy: Political stability to outweigh higher interest rate concerns for Indian investors, experts say
Fed's cautious approach towards rate reduction due to sticky inflation and economic activities creates uncertainty for markets and emerging market central banks.
US Fed policy: The US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, May 1, chose to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the sixth consecutive time. Since July last year, The Fed has kept its key overnight interest rate at the 23-year high mark. Yet, there are no clear signs when the rates will start going down. The fight between sticky inflation and stubborn Fed may continue for longer.
