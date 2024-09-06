US Fed rate cut ahead: What does it mean for investors?
Summary
- With the US Fed set to cut interest rates, Indian investors should brace for potential market shifts—here’s what the upcoming rate cycle means for stock valuations and long-term strategies.
The prospect of an upcoming interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve has been a key talking point in the Indian stock market over the past few weeks. While discussions around Fed rate cuts have been recurring for over a year, it appears that the much-anticipated shift is finally on the horizon.