Fed hike tests domestic muscle. Can markets hold the line?

Domestic institutions are outbuying foreign sellers, but Indian stocks are still sliding. With the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates for the first time in more than three years—a move that would typically draw foreign money away from emerging markets—the question is: how much protection can domestic money provide?
As of 16 September, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) had bought a net ₹31,581 crore of equities during the month, comfortably exceeding foreign portfolio investor (FPI) withdrawals of ₹17,222 crore. Yet the Nifty 50 was down 3.6% since end August.