US Fed rate hike impact on gold: FOMC outcome on yellow metal decoded

Gold prices pared gains in Wednesday's trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and flagged further increases in borrowing costs in the coming months.
Spot gold was up 0.9% at $4,330.19 per ounce, after climbing as much as 1.6% to around $4,365.57 per ounce earlier in the session.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected, with policymakers seeing little evidence of a meaningful slowdown in inflation.
The decision comes amid persistent price pressures and strong economic data, keeping the central bank focused on bringing inflation back towards its 2% target.
After keeping interest rates steady for four consecutive meetings, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted unanimously to raise the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75%-4%.
New policy projections showed 16 of 18 policymakers anticipate at least one more quarter-percentage-point hike by the end of this year, with only two of them seeing rates remaining stable from here. Warsh apparently again did not submit a rate projection.
The last time the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark federal funds rate was on July 26, 2023, when it increased the target range by 25 basis points.
The Fed subsequently held rates at that level before beginning a series of rate cuts, with the most recent reduction coming in December 2025.
(more to come)