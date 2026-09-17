US Fed rate hike impact on Indian economy: FOMC outcome effect decoded

US Fed rate hike impact on Indian economy: The Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate decision is likely to have implications for India, with the FOMC outcome set to influence foreign fund flows, the rupee, bond yields and equity markets.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, while policymakers pencilled in an additional hike later this year.

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The rate hike came amid sticky inflation, partly driven by ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the relatively stable labour market, prompting the central bank to raise rates for the first time in more than three years.

Although inflation has remained above the central bank’s 2% target for an extended period, the rate hike signalled that inflationary pressures may be broadening beyond the temporary effects of tariffs and the Iran war’s impact on energy prices.

With their decision to raise rates, policymakers also defied US President Donald Trump, who recently threatened to escalate his trade wars if the Fed did not lower interest rates. On Sunday, he repeated his argument that US borrowing costs should be the lowest in the world.

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Fed chief Kevin Warsh warned last month that inflation was not meaningfully slowing, opening the door to policy tightening. Friday’s inflation report subsequently prompted investors to view a rate hike as a near certainty.

Rupee, foreign flows and oil: Key channels of impact For a developing economy like India, the impact of a US Fed rate hike can be felt through several key transmission channels. The immediate impact is likely to be felt on the Indian rupee, as higher US interest rates typically strengthen the US dollar, potentially putting pressure on the domestic currency.

The rupee, which has already hit multiple record lows in 2026, could face further pressure, potentially fuelling imported inflation and widening India’s current account deficit.

In addition, higher US interest rates can redirect global capital flows as investors seek higher yields from US assets.

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Overseas investors, who have already remained net sellers and withdrawn billions of dollars from Indian markets, could further accelerate their selling spree. This could weigh on domestic equities while putting further pressure on the rupee.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have withdrawn ₹2.41 lakh crore from domestic stocks so far in 2026.

US monetary policy can also influence global commodity prices, particularly oil. As a major oil importer, India is sensitive to fluctuations in crude prices, which meet over 80% of oil requirements through imports.

Fed hike puts RBI policy in focus When the US Federal Reserve adjusts its policy rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) closely monitors the impact on the interest-rate differential, capital flows and currency markets. However, the RBI’s policy decisions are also driven by domestic inflation, growth and other economic conditions.

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This relationship has become more important in recent years, with the RBI closely monitoring global monetary-policy trends while considering India’s own economic conditions and priorities. With domestic inflation pressures also remaining elevated, the RBI could face an additional consideration around capital outflows and currency stability.

If the RBI decides to increase the repo rate, the interest rates banks charge on loans could also rise. In that scenario, borrowing costs for consumers and businesses could become more expensive.

Also Read | Why US Fed meeting tonight matters more than any FOMC decision in 3 yrs

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.