US Fed rate hike poses risks to regional US banks: Kotak Bank's Uday Kotak1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:01 PM IST
The Kotak Mahindra Bank MD said that systematic banking stability is crucial and liquidity moves worldwide to funds, short term treasuries.
After the US central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 5.00%-5.25% range, banker Uday Kotak noted that the hike can lead to risks for regional US banks. He added that systemic banking stability is crucial and liquidity moves world wide to funds, short term treasuries.
‘’US fed increases overnight rates to 5-5.25%. 10 year 3.33%. Inverted yield curve. Money market funds offer 5%+. Risks to regional US banks. Pacwest bank drops~ 50% post market. Liquidity moves worldwide to funds, short term treasuries. Systemic banking stability is crucial,'' Kotak Mahindra
