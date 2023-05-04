Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  US Fed rate hike poses risks to regional US banks: Kotak Bank's Uday Kotak

US Fed rate hike poses risks to regional US banks: Kotak Bank's Uday Kotak

1 min read . 12:01 PM IST Livemint
Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The Kotak Mahindra Bank MD said that systematic banking stability is crucial and liquidity moves worldwide to funds, short term treasuries.

After the US central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 5.00%-5.25% range, banker Uday Kotak noted that the hike can lead to risks for regional US banks. He added that systemic banking stability is crucial and liquidity moves world wide to funds, short term treasuries.‘’US fed increases overnight rates to 5-5.25%. 10 year 3.33%. Inverted yield curve. Money market funds offer 5%+. Risks to regional US banks. Pacwest bank drops~ 50% post market. Liquidity moves worldwide to funds, short term treasuries. Systemic banking stability is crucial,'' Kotak Mahindra

After the US central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 5.00%-5.25% range, banker Uday Kotak noted that the hike can lead to risks for regional US banks. He added that systemic banking stability is crucial and liquidity moves world wide to funds, short term treasuries.''US fed increases overnight rates to 5-5.25%. 10 year 3.33%. Inverted yield curve. Money market funds offer 5%+. Risks to regional US banks. Pacwest bank drops~ 50% post market. Liquidity moves worldwide to funds, short term treasuries. Systemic banking stability is crucial,'' Kotak Mahindra

's managing director shared on Twitter.

 

Earlier this year, Kotak had said that he expects more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as he sees signs of sticky inflation and that the rate hikes will be higher for a longer duration. "Global central bank balance sheets take huge losses as they bought long-term bonds and de facto printed money. Who pays? Kotak indicated "sovereign". 

After announcing the latest Fed rate hike, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation remains the chief concern, and that it is therefore too soon to say with certainty that the rate-hike cycle is over. Powell said it was now an open question whether further increases will be warranted in an economy still facing high inflation, but also showing signs of a slowdown and with risks of a tough credit crackdown by banks on the horizon.

"We're closer, or maybe even there," Powell said of the end-point of rate increases that have boosted the Fed's policy rate by a full 5 percentage points in the 10 meetings since March 2022, a torrid pace for the central bank and one that may now warrant allowing some time for the impact to be felt in full.

US stocks initially held onto gains after the release of the Fed statement, but fell later and closed lower. Yields on US Treasury securities dropped sharply, while the dollar weakened against a basket of trading partner currencies.

