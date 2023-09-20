comScore
US Fed Reserve Policy: FOMC keeps interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%, verdict in line with Street estimates

 1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:43 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

The Fed's current decision to keep its key lending rate between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent gives policymakers time to ‘assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,’ the US central bank said in a statement.

(FILES) File photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILESPremium
(FILES) File photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES

The US Federal Reserve unanimously voted Wednesday, September 20 to hold its overnight interest rates at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent - continuing its July stance, while forecasting an additional rate hike before the end of the year to bring down inflation. During the previous Fed Reserve policy decision, the quarter percentage-point rise lifted the Fed's key lending rate to its highest level since 2001. 

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members had voted unanimously in July to hike the overnight interest rate to 22-year high to bring inflation down to the 2 per cent target. 

The Fed's current decision to keep its key lending rate between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent gives policymakers time to "assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the US central bank said in a statement.

The policymakers' inclination to keep rates high for an extended period suggests that they remain concerned that inflation might not be falling fast enough toward their 2 per cent target.

“Dot plot" of rate projections shows policymakers still foresee one more hike this year, but 2024 and 2025 rate projections each rose by a half-percentage point, a signal the Fed expects rates to stay higher for longer.

(The Fed dot plot, as per britannica.com, is a chart that shows where each FOMC member thinks interest rates will be by the end of the current year, three consecutive years after, and the more ambiguous longer run. Each dot represents a member's individual view.)

MORE TO COME

