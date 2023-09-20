US Fed Reserve Policy: FOMC keeps interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%, verdict in line with Street estimates1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:43 PM IST
The Fed's current decision to keep its key lending rate between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent gives policymakers time to ‘assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,’ the US central bank said in a statement.
The US Federal Reserve unanimously voted Wednesday, September 20 to hold its overnight interest rates at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent - continuing its July stance, while forecasting an additional rate hike before the end of the year to bring down inflation. During the previous Fed Reserve policy decision, the quarter percentage-point rise lifted the Fed's key lending rate to its highest level since 2001.
