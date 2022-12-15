US Fed’s hawkish outlook on rates spooks markets1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 11:25 PM IST
Expectations of higher rates for long time disappoint markets amid growing concerns of a recession in the West
The US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points was on expected lines, but the Fed’s hawkish tone and plans for continued tightening next year added to investor concerns about a potential recession, sending stocks plunging.
