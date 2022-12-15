US Fed’s hawkish outlook on rates spooks markets

“The odds of a deeper-than-anticipated recession next year in the US have shortened, as sustained rate hikes could end up hurting growth in more ways than one," said Andrew Holland, chief executive of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternative Strategies LLP. “More flows are moving into fixed income, especially with riskier assets such as equities turning more volatile. As a result, the Nifty could test the 17,000 level over the next few months, with the upside capped at the record high at the beginning of the month."