US Fed hikes interest rates by 75 bps: Catch Live Updates here
- Wall Street stocks opened higher today following a report showing disappointing US retail sales as markets await the Federal Reserve's latest response to inflation
The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday by 75 basis point, in order to quell inflation running at a more than 40-year high. The abrupt move, following a worse-than-expected key inflation reading last Friday, would be the biggest US interest-rate hike since 1994. The data suggest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may need to act more decisively, slowing consumer and business spending and the job market to bring prices under control.
US Fed hikes interest rate by 75 bps to 1.75%, the biggest hike in 28 years.
Global shares and government bonds rallied on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be the largest US interest rate rise since 1994, as investors cast aside fears of slowing economic growth and instead looked for bargains among beaten-down stocks.
The European Central Bank earlier today held an unscheduled meeting to discuss market rout and unveiled plans for a plans for a new support scheme to avoid a debt crisis due to rising borrowing costs by supporting high-debt member states and devising a new crisis tool to manage the risks.
Indian stock markets were muted as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The Fed is to announce its rate decision at 11:30 pm tonight. In noon trade, Sensex was slightly in green while Nifty remained near 15,750. Some analysts say that Fed’s aggressive stance is largely factored in so possibility of a negative surprise is low. Read FULL REPORT
Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday as investors worried an expected big hike in U.S. interest rates by the Federal Reserve could slam fuel demand and global economic growth as U.S. oil production reached pre-pandemic levels.
