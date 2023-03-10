US Fed swaps fully price in quarter-point rate cut by year-end1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Pricing on swaps linked to Fed meetings moved on Friday to suggest traders now expect that the central bank’s policy rate will peak at around 5.3% in July
Bond traders are quickly lowering their expectations for how high the Federal Reserve will push the borrowing costs — while also once again fully pricing in a rate cut from the peak level by year-end — as banking sector concerns mount.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×