Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  US Fed swaps fully price in quarter-point rate cut by year-end

US Fed swaps fully price in quarter-point rate cut by year-end

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST Bloomberg
US Fed swaps fully price in quarter-point rate cut by year-end

Pricing on swaps linked to Fed meetings moved on Friday to suggest traders now expect that the central bank’s policy rate will peak at around 5.3% in July

 Bond traders are quickly lowering their expectations for how high the Federal Reserve will push the borrowing costs — while also once again fully pricing in a rate cut from the peak level by year-end — as banking sector concerns mount.  

 Bond traders are quickly lowering their expectations for how high the Federal Reserve will push the borrowing costs — while also once again fully pricing in a rate cut from the peak level by year-end — as banking sector concerns mount.  

Pricing on swaps linked to Fed meetings moved on Friday to suggest traders now expect that the central bank’s policy rate will peak at around 5.3% in July, but end the year around 5% — more than a quarter point lower. The target range was raised to 4.5%-4.75% on Feb. 1.

Pricing on swaps linked to Fed meetings moved on Friday to suggest traders now expect that the central bank’s policy rate will peak at around 5.3% in July, but end the year around 5% — more than a quarter point lower. The target range was raised to 4.5%-4.75% on Feb. 1.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yield was on track for its second-straight day with moves lower of more than 20 basis points. That yield fell as much as 29 basis points to 4.58%. Its current 44-basis-point drop over two days is bigger than any since 2008.

The collapse of SVB Financial, a Santa Clara, California-based bank holding company, has roiled financial markets since Thursday by stoking concern that higher interest rates are imperiling small lenders. 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP