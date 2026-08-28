Why US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is advocating for a ‘quieter Fed’ amid criticism over lack of communication

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is advocating for a ‘quieter Fed’ amid criticism over the central bank's lack of communication or comments on the economy and outlook. Giving his first high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual conference at Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming today, Warsh said he doesn’t want to provide “forward guidance”.

He believes “a quieter Fed, more purposeful in its communications, is better able to meet its objectives”.

Notably, since taking over from predecessor Jerome Powell on 22 May, Warsh has taken a different approach to central bank communication, offering far fewer comments than his predecessors on the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation.

‘Set to change form and function of so-called forward guidance’ In his speech, Warsh said that he wants to change how the Fed communicates its policy decisions, stating, “I have set out to change the form and function of the Fed Chairman's so-called forward guidance. You might know about my long-time discomfort with early pronouncements of future policy decisions. I much prefer another path . . . and will make the case for it.”

He added that transparency in communications about future policy decisions “is not a virtue unto itself” and that any communication “must be in service to the Fed's paramount responsibility: getting monetary policy right”.

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Warsh added that forward guidance as a regular practice was only adopted during an “essential time” such as the global financial crisis, but “has overstayed its welcome”, calling for these pronouncements to be “limited and circumscribed”.

“Otherwise it risks creating ambiguity in the name of clarity. Oversharing policy deliberations and overcommitting to future decisions can lead markets, businesses, and households astray,” he added. Warsh stated that the markets should not be fully dependent on Fed policy as the central bank needs “clear market signals” and other indicators to form its near-term outlook on economic activity and inflation throughout the business cycle.

“At the same time, market participants themselves should be tracking real information across the economy. They should draw their own conclusions; form their own expectations of output, employment, and inflation; and stay sharply attuned to risks,” he added.

‘Will construct more reliable models and more robust rules’ In his speech, Warsh said his term as Chairman will see moves from him and his colleagues aimed at constructing “more reliable models and more robust rules to guide policy decisions”.

“We'll do this knowing that accuracy in economic forecasting is still just an aspiration. With so much changing so fast in geopolitics, global supply chains, and technology, it's wise to be modest about what we can and cannot know,” he added.

The Fed's release of Warsh's speech notes that this belief was also held by Romer and Romer, who in 2021 argued that the inflation experience “reinforces the view that forward guidance can be a barrier to reacting quickly to changed conditions and risks policy becoming overly based on internal considerations rather than macroeconomic fundamentals.”

‘A quieter Fed, more purposeful in its communications’ Warsh added, “Finally, a quieter Fed, more purposeful in its communications, is better able to meet its objectives. And we can be held accountable for delivering on our remit—the only true test of our credibility. To borrow a line from General Chuck Yeager, “At the moment of truth, there are either reasons or results.””

Notably, Warsh's term has been dogged by concerns over his focus on fighting inflation. Economists and Wall Street analysts were looking to today's speech for clarity on how Warsh intends to deal with inflation that remains above the Fed’s 2% target.