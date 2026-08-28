Why US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is advocating for a ‘quieter Fed’ amid criticism over lack of communication

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh is advocating for a ‘quieter Fed’ amid criticism over the central bank's lack of communication or comments on the economy and outlook. Giving his first high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual conference at Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming today, Warsh said he doesn’t want to provide “forward guidance”.

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He believes “a quieter Fed, more purposeful in its communications, is better able to meet its objectives”.

Notably, since taking over from predecessor Jerome Powell on 22 May, Warsh has taken a different approach to central bank communication, offering far fewer comments than his predecessors on the state of the economy and the outlook for inflation.

‘Set to change form and function of so-called forward guidance’ In his speech, Warsh said that he wants to change how the Fed communicates its policy decisions, stating, “I have set out to change the form and function of the Fed Chairman's so-called forward guidance. You might know about my long-time discomfort with early pronouncements of future policy decisions. I much prefer another path . . . and will make the case for it.”

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He added that transparency in communications about future policy decisions “is not a virtue unto itself” and that any communication “must be in service to the Fed's paramount responsibility: getting monetary policy right”.

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Warsh added that forward guidance as a regular practice was only adopted during an “essential time” such as the global financial crisis, but “has overstayed its welcome”, calling for these pronouncements to be “limited and circumscribed”.

“Otherwise it risks creating ambiguity in the name of clarity. Oversharing policy deliberations and overcommitting to future decisions can lead markets, businesses, and households astray,” he added. Warsh stated that the markets should not be fully dependent on Fed policy as the central bank needs “clear market signals” and other indicators to form its near-term outlook on economic activity and inflation throughout the business cycle.

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“At the same time, market participants themselves should be tracking real information across the economy. They should draw their own conclusions; form their own expectations of output, employment, and inflation; and stay sharply attuned to risks,” he added.

‘Will construct more reliable models and more robust rules’ In his speech, Warsh said his term as Chairman will see moves from him and his colleagues aimed at constructing “more reliable models and more robust rules to guide policy decisions”.

“We'll do this knowing that accuracy in economic forecasting is still just an aspiration. With so much changing so fast in geopolitics, global supply chains, and technology, it's wise to be modest about what we can and cannot know,” he added.

The Fed's release of Warsh's speech notes that this belief was also held by Romer and Romer, who in 2021 argued that the inflation experience “reinforces the view that forward guidance can be a barrier to reacting quickly to changed conditions and risks policy becoming overly based on internal considerations rather than macroeconomic fundamentals.”

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‘A quieter Fed, more purposeful in its communications’ Warsh added, “Finally, a quieter Fed, more purposeful in its communications, is better able to meet its objectives. And we can be held accountable for delivering on our remit—the only true test of our credibility. To borrow a line from General Chuck Yeager, “At the moment of truth, there are either reasons or results.””

Notably, Warsh's term has been dogged by concerns over his focus on fighting inflation. Economists and Wall Street analysts were looking to today's speech for clarity on how Warsh intends to deal with inflation that remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

During his speech, the Fed chief also acknowledged that inflation in the US is still too high and hinted that the central bank may have to act — his first signal that the Fed could hike interest rates. “We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and at sufficient speed. Otherwise, we have work to do,” Warsh stated.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn