Rate-sensitive stocks to watch after the Fed hike

The US Federal Reserve’s latest 25-basis-point interest rate hike has yet to be fully priced in by Dalal Street. While modest on paper, the move signals the start of a broader tightening cycle from the central bank.
The US Federal Reserve’s latest 25-basis-point interest rate hike has yet to be fully priced in by Dalal Street. While modest on paper, the move signals the start of a broader tightening cycle from the central bank.
Here is a closer look at how higher US rates could ripple through the Indian market, and three rate-sensitive stocks worth watching.
Here is a closer look at how higher US rates could ripple through the Indian market, and three rate-sensitive stocks worth watching.
Why the Fed raised interest rates
Persistent inflation, still hovering above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, was the primary trigger for the move.
At the same time, the US economy continues to show resilience, with steady GDP growth and strong consumer spending absorbing the shock of high oil prices.
Confident that a recession is not imminent, the central bank prioritized price stability, resulting in a unanimous 12–0 vote.
Are there more hikes ahead?
This remains the central question for global markets. Fed watchers increasingly agree that the central bank has embarked on a new tightening cycle. Projections submitted by 16 of the 18 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members point to at least one more rate increase by the end of 2026, with the door open to further hikes in 2027 if inflation fails to cool.
What's the potential impact?
Higher borrowing costs threaten to dampen US consumer spending, which is already under pressure from elevated fuel prices. While a recession is not the immediate baseline, the cumulative impact of further rate hikes on economic growth remains uncertain.
The stock market will also face pressure because the US government’s interest rate is considered to be the risk-free rate. In other words, a higher risk-free rate means more money flows into US bonds relative to US stocks. Higher interest rates also make the US dollar stronger.
How to stocks react to interest rate changes?
Interest rates and stock prices generally move in opposite directions. Higher rates exert downward pressure on equities, while falling rates create a tailwind for valuations. Of course, this is not a simple relationship. There have been periods when this did not hold. However, it’s mostly true.
This is because the benchmark interest rate is the cost of capital for an economy. This rate, which is usually the 10-year government bond yield, affects the borrowing cost for the entire economy. This includes individuals, businesses, and the government.
Higher rates reduce borrowing, and thus, slow down economic growth. The reverse is true for lower rates. As interest rates fall, growth gets a boost. This in turn, drives stock prices higher.
Is there a risk to Indian stocks?
The short answer is yes. Higher US rates means more money will be attracted to the US bonds and less money will flow to riskier assets in emerging markets such as India. A stronger dollar also puts pressure on the rupee.
The broader risk is structural rather than immediate. Going forward, investors will scrutinize high-multiple stocks whose valuations have been heavily sustained by foreign institutional liquidity.
Three rate-sensitive stocks to watch
There are concerns on Dalal Street that the RBI will follow suit and raise interest rates. Here are three rate-sensitive stocks that could feel the impact of a prolonged tight monetary policy environment.
1. State Bank of India
As India’s largest public sector lender, SBI occupies a privileged position in the financial system. Anchored by immense public trust, the banking giant commands an unmatched low-cost deposit base (CASA), which has long fueled its extensive lending operations across retail, corporate, and agricultural sectors.
While tighter monetary policy from the RBI may temper near-term credit growth, it poses little systemic threat to SBI’s core fundamentals. At its heart, the stock serves as a direct proxy for the broader Indian economy. As long as long-term GDP expansion remains on track, SBI will remain a primary engine and beneficiary of that growth.
2. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
Part of the $180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is one of India's leading automaker brands, offering a diverse lineup across internal combustion, electric, and hybrid powertrains.
Because automobile purchases are heavily reliant on vehicle financing, any rate hikes by the RBI could weigh on near-term retail demand. However, unlike home loans—where interest rate adjustments compound over long tenures—car loans feature shorter terms and fixed principal structures, meaning rate hikes translate into a marginal increase in monthly EMIs.
Consequently, any monetary tightening is likely to exert only a modest drag on overall sales volume.
#3 Real estate stocks
There’s no point picking out a specific stock here as the entire sector will take a hit if the RBI hikes interest rates.
Because residential real estate demand is heavily driven by retail mortgages, rising interest rates increase the total cost of acquisition for home buyers, often dampening transaction volumes across primary and secondary markets.
While well-capitalized developers with strong balance sheets are better equipped to absorb a temporary slowdown, companies carrying high leverage or unsold inventory could face margin pressure.
Investors with exposure to real estate equities should monitor domestic rate trajectories closely.
Conclusion
The Fed’s decision marks a pivot toward reining in inflation through sustained policy tightening. By signaling that price stability supersedes near-term growth support, the central bank has left the door wide open for further rate increases.
For Indian investors, this development warrants close monitoring rather than knee-jerk portfolio changes.
The most prudent strategy in a high-rate global regime is to maintain a healthy cash buffer, exercise discipline on stock valuations, and stay anchored to fundamentally strong companies.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com