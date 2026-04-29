US Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged for third straight meeting: 5 key takeaways from April policy

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 29 April, avoided surprising markets by keeping the federal funds rate unchanged for the third consecutive meeting at 3.5%–3.75% amdi increased risk of inflation rising due to higher global energy prices.

Nishant Kumar
Updated29 Apr 2026, 11:56 PM IST
The US Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged on 29 April.
The US Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged on 29 April. (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 29 April, avoided surprising markets by keeping the federal funds rate unchanged for the third consecutive meeting at 3.5%–3.75% amdi increased risk of inflation rising due to higher global energy prices.

The Fed's decision to hold rates steady is on expected lines, as the risk of an inflation flare-up remains high due to energy prices remaining elevated for a longer period. Brent Crude prices are above the $110 per barrel as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed amid stalled US-Iran talks.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) met on April 28-29 to decide the policy rates amid high uncertainty stemming from the West Asian war. This was likely the last policy meeting of Jerome Powell as the Fed chief, as his term expires on May 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump has picked Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve after Powell. Meanwhile, as per news agency Reuters, the Senate Banking Committee voted along party lines to advance Warsh's nomination to the full Republican-controlled Senate, clearing a key procedural hurdle for him to succeed Powell.

Also Read | US Fed Meeting 2026 LIVE: Fed keeps rates unchanged for 3rd straight meeting

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

US Federal ReserveJerome Powell
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