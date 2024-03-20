US Federal Reserve meeting day 2: What does a rate decision mean for Indian stock market?
According to market experts, the Indian markets have already priced in the anticipated status quo, with attention now turning towards the Federal Reserve's commentary for insights into the upcoming market trajectory.
All eyes are on Federal Reserve's decision, which will be announced on March 20. For almost twelve months, the world has anxiously anticipated explicit signals of interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve. However, the central bank has consistently underscored the potential for enduring elevated rates.
