US Federal Reserve to move ‘carefully’ on interest rates, says Chair Jerome Powell; notes easing inflation
Jerome Powell said that the US monetary policy was slowing the economy as expected with a benchmark overnight interest rate “well into restrictive territory”, while noting that a key measure of inflation averaged 2.5% over the six months ending in October, near the Fed's 2% target.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reaffirmed the central bank’s intent to remain cautious on interest rates but also said that the hoped-for “soft landing" of the US economy seemed to be falling into place.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started