US hedge funds cut exposure in Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, others in June quarter1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Coatue Management LLC, founded by Philippe Laffont, decreased its positions in Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Kanzhun, KE Holdings, Li Auto and PDD Holdings
US-based hedge fund investors have reduced their holdings in the Chinese companies during the June quarter amid concerns over the economic recovery in China and rising geopolitical tensions.
