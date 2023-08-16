US-based hedge fund investors have reduced their holdings in the Chinese companies during the June quarter amid concerns over the economic recovery in China and rising geopolitical tensions.

Coatue Management LLC, founded by Philippe Laffont, decreased its positions in Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Kanzhun, KE Holdings, Li Auto and PDD Holdings, Reuters reported citing regulatory filings.

It has cut its position in Alibaba by roughly 90% from March to June.

Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Management sold over $200 million in shares of Alibaba and has exited its position in the company, while D1 Capital Partners dumped all its 1.7 million Alibaba shares worth $176.8 million, the report added..

This move by hedge funds comes amid an uneven economic recovery in China along with the concerns over US-China geopolitical tensions.

Moreover, China’s reeling property sector further weakened sentiment as the country's largest private real estate developer, Country Garden, seeks to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.

Last week US President Joe Biden had announced an executive order to prohibit some US technology investments in China, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)