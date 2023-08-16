Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  US hedge funds cut exposure in Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, others in June quarter

US hedge funds cut exposure in Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, others in June quarter

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:44 AM IST Livemint

  • Coatue Management LLC, founded by Philippe Laffont, decreased its positions in Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Kanzhun, KE Holdings, Li Auto and PDD Holdings

Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Management sold over $200 million in shares of Alibaba and has exited its position in the company

US-based hedge fund investors have reduced their holdings in the Chinese companies during the June quarter amid concerns over the economic recovery in China and rising geopolitical tensions.

US-based hedge fund investors have reduced their holdings in the Chinese companies during the June quarter amid concerns over the economic recovery in China and rising geopolitical tensions.

Coatue Management LLC, founded by Philippe Laffont, decreased its positions in Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Kanzhun, KE Holdings, Li Auto and PDD Holdings, Reuters reported citing regulatory filings.

Coatue Management LLC, founded by Philippe Laffont, decreased its positions in Chinese companies like Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Kanzhun, KE Holdings, Li Auto and PDD Holdings, Reuters reported citing regulatory filings.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

It has cut its position in Alibaba by roughly 90% from March to June.

Louis Bacon's Moore Capital Management sold over $200 million in shares of Alibaba and has exited its position in the company, while D1 Capital Partners dumped all its 1.7 million Alibaba shares worth $176.8 million, the report added..

This move by hedge funds comes amid an uneven economic recovery in China along with the concerns over US-China geopolitical tensions.

Moreover, China’s reeling property sector further weakened sentiment as the country's largest private real estate developer, Country Garden, seeks to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.

Last week US President Joe Biden had announced an executive order to prohibit some US technology investments in China, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 07:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.